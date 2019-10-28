News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.03/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 528.01 (down by AMD 0.92), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 611.65 (up by AMD 0.78), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.48 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 277.4, AMD 23,162.93 and AMD 14,248.69, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
