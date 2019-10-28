Armenia political scientist: Raising ministers' salaries is manifestation of apparent corruption

YEREVAN. – Maybe Davit Sanasaryan has disturbed some people in the post of the State Oversight Service; of Armenia the trial should reveal all this. Political scientist Ara Papyan said this in a conversation with journalists today.
"When we look at it from the abuse of official power, there are hundreds of former and current officials against whom there are definitely more grounds to file charges.
“Of course, in the case of Davit Sanasaryan it should not have reached the court. But if he has reached, this may be an opportunity for all this to be revealed,” he said.
According to Papyan, the government was in a hurry to announce that there is no corruption.
"The government was in a hurry to say that there is no corruption. We, after all, know that it still exists today.
“Corruption is a broader concept, not just bribery, it is also abuse of official position; for example, when the government decides to raise the salaries of the ministries, which is illegal, unconstitutional and immoral, it is an obvious manifestation of corruption."