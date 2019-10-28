Armenia ex-ruling party official: FM's comments on scandalous interview with BBC are ridiculous

The Foreign Minister's comments in the wake of the scandalous interview with the BBC are ridiculous. Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vice President Armen Ashotyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.
In particular, he noted:
The minister attributes the heated response of the political and social circles to his weak and unprepared comments, to put it mildly, on the existence of pluralism and democracy in Armenia.
The Minister maliciously forgets that such pluralism and freedoms existed in "Serzh’s [Sargsyan] in Armenia" long before the change of power. And the opponents at that time were not labeled, egged, and declared a "traitor to the nation."
The rest of the content is at the level of the "Bolek and Lolek" cartoon. But as they say with the lips of the Foreign Minister, I will again touch upon the danger of the "status and security" theses adopted by these authorities in the Artsakh issue.
[PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] is to blame for the explosive mess in the Artsakh issue.