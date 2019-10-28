News
Monday
October 28
Yerevan judge denies motion to separate Davit Sanasaryan's case
Yerevan judge denies motion to separate Davit Sanasaryan's case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The legal defenders of Davit Sanasaryan, the head of the State Oversight Service (powers temporarily suspended) of Armenia, and his former colleagues, want the case of Sanasaryan's case be hear separately.

They filed a respective motion during the ongoing trial at the Shengavit District seat of the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction today.

The defense substantiated its motion by arguing that it would allow the Service officers to take advantage of a speedy trial.

The prosecution, however, objected to the motion.

The presiding judge denied the defense’s motion, arguing that it was untimely.

The defendants in this case are Davit Sanasaryan, former Service officials Gevorg Khachatryan, Samvel Adyan, and his friend, the factual head of "Zorashen" LLC, Taron Avetisyan.

According to the indictment, David Sanasaryan, being the head of the State Oversight Service, used his official position contrary to the interests of the service and failed to fulfill his official duties in connection with the procurement procedures for the purchase of medical equipment for the St. Gregory the Illuminator and Vanadzor Medical Centers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
