Issues on technical requirements for automobile transportation under new EEU regulations discussed

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Armen Simonyan today received President of the Association of Official Representatives of Automobile Manufacturers Artyom Petrosyan. Ashot Shakhmuradyan and Tigran Kyufalyan also attended the meeting.
Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Petrosyan stated that the newly established association is ready to collaborate with Armenia’s sector-specific organizations to regulate the automobile market and attached importance to the need for coordination of the field by the government at the institutional level.
Issues related to the technical requirements, procedures and regulation of the sector prescribed for automobile transportation under the new procedure of the Eurasian Economic Union starting from January 2020 were discussed during the meeting.
The parties also touched upon issues related to the formation of an automobile market that will meet international standards and the application of modern automobile technologies.