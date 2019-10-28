News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Arman Sargsyan on holding position of Armenia Police Chief: No doubt I would like to stay
Arman Sargsyan on holding position of Armenia Police Chief: No doubt I would like to stay
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister said that we would look into the matter of my further post after recording the results of both. This is what Acting Chief of Armenian Police Arman Sargsyan told reporters in the National Assembly today, noting that he is not aware of the terms.

Asked if he would like to serve as Chief of Police, he said: “I will do my best to fulfill my official duties conscientiously and better. Of course, if I have agreed and am holding the office, I will definitely want to stay, continue in office. But I am not the one deciding it; I’m only the one who performs my responsibilities with high responsibility, which I will do."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos