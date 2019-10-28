Official: Due to poor knowledge of their rights and duties, police find it difficult to use weapons

Due to poor knowledge of their rights and obligations, Armenian Police officers sometimes find it difficult to use weapons for their intended purpose, said Armenian active police chief Arman Sargsyan on Monday at the Armenian parliament.
According to him, sometimes there are situations when a police officer who is on guard duty is simply obliged to use weapons against the violator.
“Our problem is deeper. We need to have a more knowledgeable and protected police. The policeman must be sure that when using weapons, starting with the public and ending with state institutions, everyone will wait for the results of the investigation, so that later they will give positive or negative assessments,” he said.