Demonstrators attack Turkish official in London
Demonstrators attack Turkish official in London
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The head of the administration of the Turkish district of Sancaktepe, Sheima Doguju, was attacked in London by demonstrators protesting against the actions of the Turkish authorities in Syria, the mayor said in a statement, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the statement, Doguju arrived in London for a meeting of the International Union of Municipalities.

On October 9, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of operation in Syria against the Kurdistan Workers Party and the ISIS, which was banned in Turkey.

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding of 10 points, in particular, on the entry of the Russian military police and the Syrian border service on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey outside the operation zone. They contribute to the withdrawal of Kurdish troops and their weapons 30 kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border, which should be completed within 150 hours. From this moment, a joint Russian-Turkish patrol will begin to a depth of 10 kilometers from the border to the west and east of the Turkish operation area, except for the city of Qamishli.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
