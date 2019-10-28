Demonstrators block numerous roads in Lebanon

Demonstrators blocked numerous roads in protest against the government. Hundreds of cars thrown in the middle of the road on Monday blocked traffic on the major highway linking north and south of Lebanon and other roads. Activists also staged sit-ins and erected barricades at other transport hubs, DW reported.
Demonstrators have partially paralyzed Lebanon's public life for 11 days. They demand the resignation of the government in full. They are not satisfied with political concessions of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
For many days, the protest movement in Lebanon has been mobilizing representatives of all religions and age group.
Protests in Lebanon broke out on October 17 because of the government’s intention to introduce a tax on telephone calls through WhatsApp and other instant messengers. Subsequently, the actions grew into protests against corruption, incompetent economic management.