Ankara: Turkish military will kill any Kurdish fighter who remains along border region in northern Syria
Ankara: Turkish military will kill any Kurdish fighter who remains along border region in northern Syria
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Turkish military will kill any Kurdish fighter who stays along the border area in northeast Syria after the deadline, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, AP reported.

According to him, Russian and Syrian officials have reported that some Kurdish militias have left the border zone, but others have not. The Kurdish withdrawal is in line with a Russian-Turkish agreement reached last week.

The Kurds must leave to the ends on October 29 to retreat to a position about 30 kilometers from the Turkish border.

Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols along the border strip after the departure of Kurdish troops.

Cavusoglu said that the Russian military delegation should arrive in Turkey to discuss planned joint patrols.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
