SkyPower company delegation to arrive in Armenia
SkyPower company delegation to arrive in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, the delegation from SkyPower company will visit Armenia on October 28-30. The presidential press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

SkyPower is a large solar power company specializing in the design and construction of power systems in a number of countries.

President Sarkissian's first meeting with the company's leadership was held in January in the United Arab Emirates, as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week conference. It was here that an agreement was reached to continue discussions on a visit to Armenia and opportunities for cooperation.

During the visit, the company delegation is scheduled to meet with President Armen Sarkissian, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, as well as representatives of companies involved in electricity and solar energy.
This text available in   Հայերեն
