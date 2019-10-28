CB head: Macroeconomic forecasts of government for 2020 are close to CB forecasts

The macroeconomic forecasts of the government for 2020 are quite close to the forecasts of the Central Bank, said Armenian Central Bank chair Arthur Javadyan on Monday.

According to him, steps aimed at changing the economic structure in the direction of more productive sectors, such as services and industry, will be continued.

“Due to the relatively high growth of the two sectors mentioned above, by 2020 GDP growth is projected at 4.9%," he said adding that the real growth in consumption will be determined solely by the growth of private consumption.

According to him, the real growth in investment will be determined by investment activities of both the public and private sectors.

“Given the growth in productivity in the export sectors, exports will exceed real imports, and the trend towards current operations will remain the same in 2020. And the budget deficit planned for the year will be 2.6% of GDP,” he said.