News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
CB head: Macroeconomic forecasts of government for 2020 are close to CB forecasts
CB head: Macroeconomic forecasts of government for 2020 are close to CB forecasts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The macroeconomic forecasts of the government for 2020 are quite close to the forecasts of the Central Bank, said Armenian Central Bank chair Arthur Javadyan on Monday.

According to him, steps aimed at changing the economic structure in the direction of more productive sectors, such as services and industry, will be continued.

“Due to the relatively high growth of the two sectors mentioned above, by 2020 GDP growth is projected at 4.9%," he said adding that the real growth in consumption will be determined solely by the growth of private consumption.

According to him, the real growth in investment will be determined by investment activities of both the public and private sectors.

“Given the growth in productivity in the export sectors, exports will exceed real imports, and the trend towards current operations will remain the same in 2020. And the budget deficit planned for the year will be 2.6% of GDP,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Yerevan hosts international workshop: Mechanisms of exchange of real owners, information discussed
With the joint initiative of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Asian Development Bank…
 Over AMD 34 billion planned to be allocated to Armenian special services in 2020
“It is planned that these funds will be implemented 19 events in 10 different programs…
Armenian Finance Ministry: Government's debt indicator this year will be 50% of GDP
As for the government debt indicator, according to the minister, in the outgoing year it will be 50% of GDP...
 Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes
Earlier, Javadyan had stated that there was a mistake in the report's rating, which, in case of correction, would place Armenia in the 37th position instead of the current 47th…
 Armenia Central Bank: By end of year, our currency reserves will be higher than previous years
This year, as there was a significant surplus of foreign currency, we were able to buy a large amount of foreign currency, the bank chief said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos