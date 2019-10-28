News
Judge rejects motion disputing termination of Sanasaryan's powers
Judge rejects motion disputing termination of Sanasaryan's powers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

During the trial that took place at Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction today, the attorney of Davit Sanasaryan, who is charged with interfering in public procurement through misuse of official position, filed a motion to eliminate the measure of coercion against Sanasaryan by which his powers as head of the State Oversight Service had been terminated.

“The preliminary investigation body didn’t have grounds for termination. It was stated that since the people testifying against him were his employees, there is a fear that he will have an influence on them. Now the circumstances have changed, and today, those people are dismissed and have nothing to do with the State Oversight Service,” attorney Arsen Sardaryan said as he justified the motion.

However, Judge Davit Balayan rejected the motion.

Afterwards, Davit Sanasaryan’s attorney Inesa Petrosyan filed a motion to terminate the proceedings of the case.

The trial was postponed so that the attorney would have the opportunity to submit his motion in writing.

Today marked the launch of the trial over the case of Davit Sanasaryan and his employees. Davit Sanasaryan doesn’t accept the charge brought against him, but his employees do.

The accused-on-trial are Davit Sanasaryan, former officials of the State Oversight Service Gevorg Khachatryan, Samvel Adyan and his friend, de facto director of Zorashen LLC Taron Avetisyan.

According to the indictment, David Sanasaryan, being the head of the State Oversight Service, used his official position contrary to the interests of the service and failed to fulfill his official duties in connection with the procurement procedures organized for the purchase of medical equipment for the St. Gregory the Illuminator and Vanadzor Medical Centers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
