Two killed in Baghdad protests

The clash between protesters and security forces in the central square of Baghdad killed two people and injured at least 105, AP reported.
At least 72 protesters have been killed since the start of the second wave of protests, which began last Friday, after 149 were killed during an earlier wave of protests this month.
Protesters demand the resignation of the government, which they accuse of corruption, economic stagnation and poor social services.
Today, thousands of students have joined the protests.
The security forces used tear gas and noise grenades to prevent protesters from crossing the main bridge leading to the Green Zone, where government offices and embassies are located.