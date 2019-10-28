Armenia Special Investigation Service summons ex-parliamentary speaker

Former chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan has been summoned to the Special Investigation Service where he has shown up with his attorney Aram Vardevanyan. Currently, Ara Babloyan is a suspect.

Based on the sufficient evidence obtained during the preliminary investigation of the case being examined by the Special Investigation Service, yesterday Arsen Babayan was charged under the elements of particular articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia, and former chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan has been involved as a suspect within the scope of the same criminal case and is suspected of appropriating power.

According to the press release of the Special Investigation Service, Arsen Babayan has created conditions (false grounds) for publication of the statement on President of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan submitting his resignation — signed by Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan on March 2, 2018 — in order to possess the powers of the Constitutional Court, and this has served as a ground for terminating the powers of Gagik Harutyunyan and nominating and appointing Hrayr Tovmasyan to the vacant position later.