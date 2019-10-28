News
Minister: Goal of authorities is to turn Armenia into regional technology center
Minister: Goal of authorities is to turn Armenia into regional technology center
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The government intends to turn Armenia into a regional technology center, where the most talented people will want to come and work, said the Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan during the opening of Xilinx branch on Monday.

He noted that at the end of the 80s of the last century 100 thousand people worked in the field of high technology in Armenia, and now the authorities in the process of developing a new development strategy are conducting relevant studies to understand the situation.

“The enter of Xilinx will not only create jobs, but also bring new technologies into the country. The intellectual sphere in Armenia is very flexible, and the company allows us to develop this particular direction,” he said.

The minister noted that new opportunities will also open up for the company.

The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is participating in the opening ceremony.

The company provides IT services in the field of subscription services for computers, office equipment, various telecommunication equipment, servers and local networks, as well as 1c software support and website development.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
