Emergencies Ministry: Armenian rescuers need helicopters
Emergencies Ministry: Armenian rescuers need helicopters
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

In order to ensure a high level of capacity of the Ministry for Emergencies to properly respond to emerging threats, the Ministry is actively cooperating with the Japanese government, said on Monday Deputy Head of Armenian Emergencies Ministry Ara Nazaryan.

Acocrding to him, the Japanese side provided $ 15 million worth of firefighting equipment to the Armenian rescuers.

"With the support of the Russian-Armenian humanitarian center, 36 pieces of equipment will be transferred. We always implement projects that require large sums of money through donors," he said.

He added that the Ministry of Emergencies is in need of helicopters, and for this it is necessary to take into account two factors - from the point of view of rescue and fire fighting.

“If their use in fire extinguishing can be somewhat ineffective due to our high-altitude conditions, then in terms of providing assistance and saving citizens, they can justify themselves,” said the Deputy Minister of Emergencies Ministry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
