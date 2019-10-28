Armenia's Pashinyan receives Bulgarian Deputy PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zakharieva, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

The Prime Minister stated that the dynamic high-level meetings help enhance the political dialogue and realize the new opportunities for intensification of economic ties. In this context, Pashinyan attached importance to the session of the Armenian-Bulgarian inter-governmental commission held in March of this year and the business forum that took place as part of the session. Pashinyan also expressed gratitude to Bulgaria for rapid ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the official and high-level contacts and discussions between the two countries attest to the importance that the two countries attach to the relations.

The parties touched upon the liberalization of visas with the European Union and talked about the importance of exchange of experiences for democratic reforms. In the context of trade and economic relations, Pashinyan attached importance to the launch of direct air communication, and Zakharieva shared the Prime Minister’s view and noted that direct air communication will promote the development of relations in terms of trade, investments and tourism.

The parties exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Bulgaria’s balanced position, and Ekaterina Zakharieva reaffirmed the balanced position and stated that Bulgaria supports the peace process under the mandate of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.