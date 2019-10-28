Acting police chief: Units of mobile patrol service will be set in Armenia in 2020

In 2020, as part of the structural optimization of the police, mobile patrol units will appear in Armenia, said Acting Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan on Monday.
According to him, the new service will monitor the rule of law around the clock, respect for property rights, and also help citizens if necessary.
“The creation of the service is dictated by the desire to increase the level of police work,” he said.
As he noted, the patrol service will be run by the Special Directorate, which will analyze the received messages and broadcasts of cameras, respond quickly to them using the latest technologies, in particular GPRS.
Sargsyan noted that the new structure will completely replace the Traffic Police and the local police institute.