Acting police chief: Armenia to reduce number of pre-trial detention cells

In 2020, Armenia will be reducing the number of cells for pre-trial detention and shut down the official “02” newspaper of the Police of Armenia. This is what acting police chief Arman Sargsyan declared during a preliminary discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget today.
According to him, Armenia is planning on reducing the number of cells for pre-trial detention and creating one cell within each police unit in line with international standards.
There is also a plan to reduce the number of state non-commercial organizations and funds and foundations and cut funding for non-governmental organizations, as well as shut down the official “02” newspaper of the Police.