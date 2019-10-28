Iraqi authorities set curfew in Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have set a curfew (from midnight until 6 a.m.) in Baghdad due to the massive protests that resumed on Friday.
Reuters reports that the commander of the operations in Baghdad has issued an order that is in effect “until further notice”.
Security forces on Monday used tear gas to disperse the protest joined by students and schoolchildren.
The massive protests against the economic crisis began on the streets of Baghdad and other cities in early October and resumed on Friday after a two-week break.
The four-day clashes have left 72 dead.