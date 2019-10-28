Interdepartmental Commission discusses process of developing Armenian national security strategy

The next meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the development of a national security strategy was held in the Armenian government. The meeting was chaired by Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.
Grigoryan presented the work carried out by the working group of the interdepartmental commission, the structure of the strategy and the contents of chapters.
According to him, meetings were organized with leaders of parliamentary factions, extra-parliamentary forces, public organizations, the academic community and representatives of think tanks.