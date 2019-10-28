Xilinx-Armenia head: Intellectual potential of country becomes reason for entering Armenian market

The intellectual potential of the country has become one of the reasons for entering the Armenian market, said the head of Xilinx-Armenia Ara Markosian on Friday.
According to him, the company creates chips that can be used in various fields.
The developed branch of applied science in Armenia has become one of the factors in the decision to open a branch in Armenia, he noted. Ara Markosian added that local specialists will create algorithms for more advanced programs.
The opening ceremony of the Xilinx branch was held, in which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated.
Xilinx is engaged in the development of technological solutions in the field of digital television, industry and in several other areas.
The Yerevan branch currently employs 20 people. By the end of the year, it is planned to increase the number of jobs to 50, and in the next three years to 200. Xilinx plans to start a partnership with Armenian universities to develop joint research programs.
The company has about 5,000 employees and customers in more than 60 countries. By 2019, Xilinx has already earned $ 3.06 billion.