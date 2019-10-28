Armenian PM congratulates Czech counterpart on national holiday

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.
The message reads as follows: “Your excellency, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Day of Czech Statehood, wishing the friendly Czech people welfare and progress.
This year, the Czech Republic is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of statehood through democracy. The wave of peaceful transformation that rose in the Czech Republic three decades ago spread abroad and laid the foundation for the peaceful democratic changes that we refer to as “velvet revolution”. Armenia also believes in these values, and this was expressed in Armenia through the non-violent, velvet revolution that took place in our country a year ago.
I fondly remember the effective meeting I had with you during the United Nations General Assembly. I was glad to receive your invitation to visit the Czech Republic, which will provide a good opportunity to discuss the prospects for the friendly partnership between our countries, including within the scope of the Eastern Partnership.”