Trump says Adam Schiff is greatest informant, corrupt official

President Donald Trump has justified his decision not to notify Democratic leaders of the raid, and the elimination of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, reiterating that he was worried that details might leak, Fox News reported.
When Trump first announced the death of al-Baghdadi on Sunday morning, he said he decided not to notify officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, because he was afraid that leaks could jeopardize the mission. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he criticized the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff.
Trump criticized Schiff for investigating his impeachment, recalling that the congressman had presented an embellished version of Trump's July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump accused Schiff of committing a "criminal act."