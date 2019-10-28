Kremlin reacts with caution to US allegations of elimination of ISIS leader

The Kremlin believes that we can talk about the serious contribution of US President Donald Trump to the fight against international terrorism if data confirming the elimination by the Americans of the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is confirmed, TASS reported.
According to him, if this information about the elimination of al-Baghdadi is really confirmed, then we can talk about the serious contribution of the US President to the fight against international terrorism.
Trump earlier announced the elimination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a special operation in the Syrian province of Idlib. Trump thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for assisting in the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said they did not have reliable information about the elimination of al-Baghdadi. The international community called the elimination of the leader of the Islamic State an important, but not decisive step, calling for the continuation of the fight against terrorism.