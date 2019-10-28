Penitentiary, probation services in Armenia gives negative opinion on Nairi Hunanyan’s release

Nairi Hunanyan not to be released
The penitentiary and probation services of the Armenian Justice Ministry gave a negative answer regarding the conditional release of Nairi Hunanyan, Justice Ministry’s press service reported.
The Prison Service have earlier submitted a negative opinion regarding the conditional release of Nairi Hunanyan. On October 23, the probation service also gave a negative opinion.
Given the fact that both services gave a negative opinion, the administration of the penal institution on October 28 decided not to submit to the court the issue of parole or mitigation of the remaining part of the sentence. The decision can be appealed to the ten days after its receipt.
By the way, if the decision of the administration is not appealed, the issue can be re-examined after a year and a half if the prisoner submits a statement no later than 40 days before the deadline. In the event of an appeal, if the court refuses parole, the issue may be re-examined three years after the decision comes into force if the prisoner submits a statement no later than 40 days before the deadline.