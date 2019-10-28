Armenian acting police chief: I won't allow appropriation of petrol

The Police of Armenia have recorded fewer problems with appropriation of petrol. This is what Armenia’s acting police chief Arman Sargsyan said at the National Assembly today.
“I yearn for the day when I will say that the Police have no problems. The Police have and will have problems, but the question is how we are going to respond to them. If you have noticed, there are fewer problems with appropriation of petrol. There is no systemic corruption, appropriation or such corruption mechanisms within the police system, but I think there might be police officers who will create problems. However, I assure you that I will not allow this,” he said.
The acting police chief stated that the Police are solving police officers’ problem with social packages and are trying to rule out manifestations of corruption.