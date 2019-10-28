Lawyer on charge brought against Armenian ex-parliamentary speaker

If they tried to detain a person under this article, they would have to prove that the suspicion of crime is substantiated. This is what lawyer Mihran Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“And so, the Special Investigation Service of Armenia has charged chairman of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan under Article 300 (usurpation of power) and Article 314 (official fraud) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
A signature to not leave the country has been selected as a preventive measure under this article envisaging a rather strict punishment (10-15 years of imprisonment), but do you know why?
I will explain. If they tried to detain a person under this article, they would have to prove that the suspicion of crime is substantiated. Since we knew how important it is for the Special Investigation Service to have the court not touch upon the substantiated suspicion (the ground is the decrypted conversation of the heads), a decision has been taken to not turn the issue of preventive measure into a subject of discussion in court,” he stated.