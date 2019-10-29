Armenia PM on Russian company bid rejection: This is not unprecedented phenomenon

This is not an unprecedented phenomenon. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview to Kommersant newspaper commenting on the story of the refusal of the bid by the Russian ORSIS company, which wanted to participate in the tender for Armenia’s purchase of weapons. During the regular tender, the company’s bid was rejected on the grounds of non-compliance with the tender conditions
“It is a tender; it is a question of supply and demand. There is nothing to interpret. Russia is Armenia's number one partner in the field of military-technical cooperation. It is and it will be so. In that volume, the situation with one company and one transaction I don't think is so tangible that we should discuss it now,” Pashinyan said.
Pashinyan also responded to the comment that this topic has been touched upon in recent days by Armenian and Russian news. “Let's see what was going on in the information platform over the last half year regarding our countries' relations. Everyone was predicting an apocalypse. But the relations are developing very well, and my personal relations with the Russian President and Prime Minister [are developing very well]. Relations of all high-ranking Armenian officials are developing very well with their Russian counterparts,” he said.