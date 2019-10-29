Armenia premiere: For us, Russia is integral part of European civilization

For us, Russia is an integral part of European civilization. This is not only our modern perception; it is our historical perception. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview to Kommersant daily.

Asked whether the EEU and the EU can cooperate in any way or are doomed to conflict, Pashinyan said: "On October 25, we signed an agreement with Serbia; between Serbia and the EEU." To the observation that Serbia is not a member of the EU, the Prime Minister noted: "The contract was about free trade. Serbia is very likely to become an EU member. And what will happen then? That is very good, because for us, cooperation is the approach we all need to show. We, Armenia, do not perceive the situation that we have to make a choice between Europe and Russia. (…). Russia is a European country for us. Armenia is also a European country; Belarus is also a European country.”

In Pashinyan's words, many European leaders say establishing normal relations with Russia is a priority for them. Asked to clarify whether they were saying this in private talks, the Prime Minister responded, "They tell me this in official talks. But for us there is no East-West choice. We are a member of the EEU and we have a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU. Russia is not against our cooperation with the EU, and the EU is not against our membership in the EEU."

He also added: "In 2018, changes have taken place in Armenia. Nonviolent, velvet, national revolution took place. Why did it turn out to be nonviolent? There is an important reason; because there was no foreign power involved in the process. There was no geopolitical prerequisite. Personally, our team and I did not allow any foreign factor to interfere with our internal process. That's why everything turned out like that at us. And we have said that we will have no change in mind in foreign policy. I have said that there is no geopolitical prerequisite in our revolution. This is one hundred percent the truth.”