Newspaper: International organizations to respond to Armenia

YEREVAN. - Past daily writes: "For a long time, the most debated topic in Armenia has been the ongoing processes around the Constitutional Court and the imposition of Hrayr Tovmasyan's resignation, initiated by the authorities.

It is clear that [international] power centers and structures cannot remain indifferent to all this. They seem to be busy "storing" information for the time being.

Recently, however, EPP President Joseph Daul has already issued a statement expressing his concern about the unlawful acts that took place against Tovmasyan's person.

According to Past newspaper, the Venice Commission, which has already sent certain messages to the Armenian authorities on the subject, also will make a tough statement and present its opinion in the near future.

By the way, according to our information, Brussels is also very concerned about this and is following the developments very closely.

Our source also said that it is not ruled out that Brussels will also make a statement."