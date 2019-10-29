News
Newspaper: Russians complain about Armenian authorities
Newspaper: Russians complain about Armenian authorities
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

 

YEREVAN. – Irates newspaper writes: "While the current authorities of Armenia were building relations with Russia merely by word, they [Russia] still do not believe in the Russophobic, today Russian-loving key RA authorities.

According to our information, during a recent meeting of Russian diplomats with some extra-parliamentary figures, the Russians complained about the Armenian authorities, stressing that the problem is not to swear allegiance, but not to undermine the centuries-old link between the Armenian and Russian peoples.

Moreover, they have admitted that joint efforts should be made to maintain those relations, whereas today the Armenian side is only in the position of the demander."
