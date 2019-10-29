News
Newspaper: Where was Armenia soldier missing for 10 days?
Newspaper: Where was Armenia soldier missing for 10 days?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily writes: “The soldier who left the MOD Kapan military unit on his own for about 10 days has been found. The Chief of the Military Police of the Republic of Armenia, Artur Baghdasaryan, has given exclusive details to Zhoghovurd newspaper about this mysterious story of a conscript.

According to him, the soldier's mother said the boy had a strange habit; when there was money in his hand, he disappeared for a few days.

According to the chief of the MP [Military Police], he had money when leaving the military unit. Twenty thousand drams was sent by his brother, another 5 thousand were with him. The boy was found in Yerevan. A. Baghdasaryan informed us:

"The soldier and his friend are now in the Military Police; he stayed at a friend's house. (…). The other details, according to the Chief of the MP, will be revealed by the medical examination."
This text available in   Հայերեն
