Newspaper: Real aims of Istanbul Convention to be presented in Armenia parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak daily of Armenia writes: "On November 1, the joint sitting of the NA [Standing] Committees on State and Legal Affairs, Foreign Relations, and [Protection of] Human Rights [and Public Affairs] will be held. The representatives of the Council of Europe Human Rights Office will also participate.

The meeting will discuss the stereotypes in Armenia against the Istanbul Convention, and the possibilities to overcome them. CoE representatives will present the real aims of the Istanbul Convention."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
