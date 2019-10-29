Yerevan police find bone, skull of woman killed 14 years ago

A horrendous incident has been revealed in Yerevan.
On October 28, police officers visited a home where, according to operative information, a brutal murder was committed in September 2005, and in order to conceal the traces of the murder, the perpetrator had buried the victim’s body in the basement, about 1.5 meters deep.
According to Shamshyan.com, special experts, digging the site, removed human bones, a skull, shoes, and worn out clothing from there.
The victim was Nina Yaghutyan, 82, a resident of the said house, and police detained Vardan Simonyan, 46, on suspicion of committing the murder.
Before burying his victim in the ground, he had strangled the woman to death after attempting to kill her by electricity. But seeing that the victim had not died from the current, he had strangled her and buried in the basement of the house.
A criminal case is initiated.
Suspect Simonyan is arrested.