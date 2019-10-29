Newspaper: Authorities find replacement for Arthur Javadyan?

According to the Armenian Zhoghovurd daily, authorities have found a replacement for the head of the Central Bank Arthur Javadyan.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will reportedly be appointed to this post. Yesterday we tried to find out from Arthur Javadyan whether he would name a worthy substitute.
“This issue has not been discussed. Of course there are worthy substitutes, at this moment I'm not ready to answer such a question, I see many people in that position, including Mher Grigoryan,” Javadyan said.