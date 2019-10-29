WHO representative: Road accidents account for large proportion of Armenia citizens' deaths aged 5 to 29

A large proportion of the deaths of Armenian citizens aged 5 to 29 years are due to traffic accidents, Yegor Zaitsev, the representative of the World Health Organization in Armenia, said Tuesday in a discussion on the topic of road safety in Armenia.
According to him, this speaks of serious omissions in road safety, which can be considered an obstacle to the country's stable development.
"Road safety is thee coordinated work of all responsible authorities. The Armenian office of the World Health Organization considers this important in terms of reducing the number of accidents," he said.
By the way, discussions are held on road safety in Armenia on Tuesday.