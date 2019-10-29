News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
WHO representative: Road accidents account for large proportion of Armenia citizens' deaths aged 5 to 29
WHO representative: Road accidents account for large proportion of Armenia citizens' deaths aged 5 to 29
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A large proportion of the deaths of Armenian citizens aged 5 to 29 years are due to traffic accidents, Yegor Zaitsev, the representative of the World Health Organization in Armenia, said Tuesday in a discussion on the topic of road safety in Armenia.

According to him, this speaks of serious omissions in road safety, which can be considered an obstacle to the country's stable development.

"Road safety is thee coordinated work of all responsible authorities. The Armenian office of the World Health Organization considers this important in terms of reducing the number of accidents," he said.

By the way, discussions are held on road safety in Armenia on Tuesday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
No explosive device detected at Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel
The evacuation of people was carried out…
 Conclusion: Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's health is compatible with his detention, he can attend court sessions
The results of the medical examination intended to examine his health condition were presented during the court session today…
 People evacuated from Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel after bomb alert
A cynicology team and police are conducting a search of the area….
 Armenia Military Prosecutor's Office exposes loss of about 10bn drams
The amount recovered has increased 6 times…
 Explosive device reportedly installed at Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel (PHOTOS)
A rescue team from the Emergency Situations Department has left for the scene…
 US life prisoner mistakenly released from prison
Munoz-Mendez was released at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville "in error…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos