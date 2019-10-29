Japan urges US to stop paratrooper units' training at air base in country's south

Japanese authorities are demanding the US to stop the exercises of the paratrooper units conducted by US forces within the Kadena Air Force Base on Okinawa, said Tuesday Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono.
According to him, conducting such exercises in a densely populated area, subject to rapidly changing weather conditions, can pose a potential danger to the local population, TASS reported.
About 70% of the area of American military facilities in Japan is concentrated on Okinawa, including the largest Kaden air force base outside the US.