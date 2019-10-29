Armenia roads’ safety level is low

YEREVAN. – The level of safety on the roads of Gyumri is low. Shirak Province Governor Tigran Petrosyan said this in the course of discussions on the topic of Armenia's road safety, on October 29.
According to him, safety is one of the most pressing issues on the roads in Gyumri, and this problem has several components.
“It is related to the increase in the number of vehicles, their unsatisfactory technical condition, road design and further operation. The issue of road markings, signage installation, road lighting is also open,” he added.
The Governor emphasized that for the improvement of the road safety issues it is necessary to integrate the work of all stakeholders and responsible bodies, which will allow resolving it comprehensively.
As reported earlier, discussions on Armenia's road safety are being held in Yerevan on October 29.