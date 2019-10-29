Armenian NSS stats: 446 criminal cases in 9 months

Armenian National Security Service transferred 846 materials in nine months of 2019 to other law enforcement agencies, and based on this 22 criminal cases were opened, NSS said in a statement.
The NSS Investigation Department has opened 223 more criminal cases (446 criminal cases overall)
The Investigation Department also transferred 111 criminal cases to other investigative authorities.
At the same time, only in the indicated 111 cases, according to preliminary estimates, the size of the damage is AMD 1.876.240.329 and $ 256,000, of which the amount of damage caused to the state is AMD 1.351.152.273, AMD 12.164.052 for legal entities, AMD 512.924.004 and $ 256.000 for individuals.