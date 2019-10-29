Armenian Ombudsman makes statement on Arsen Babayan’s case

Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan made a statement in the case of the former Armenian parliament former deputy chief of staff Arsen Babayan.
According to the statement, Arsen Babayan’s lawyer conveyed complaints to the human rights defender amid the violation of Babayan’s rights and the substantiation of complaints.
Representatives of the Ombudsman have met with twice with Arsen Babayan. During the meetings, Arsen Babayan did not complain about the attitude of the police and the staff of the correctional institution
The Ombudsman was given allegations that the detention and subsequent arrest of Arsen Babayan is illegal, since the act he is charged with is subject to the amnesty announced in 2018, and the court, after considering the case, cannot deprive Babayan of his freedom.
The lawyer also noted that although the court found the detention unlawful, nevertheless, they have postponed the consideration of the complaint, thereby allowing the investigating authority to arrest Arsen Babayan. By the decision of the investigator, Babayan is deprived of the opportunity to communicate with the outside world.
The Armenian Ombudsman will require additional clarification from the criminal prosecuting authority, at the same time it will raise the issue of changing the preventive measure against Arsen Babayan.
According to him, taking into account international experience, a preventive measure in the form of arrest is an extreme measure and is applied only in cases where there are reasonable doubts that other preventive measures will not ensure the proper conduct of the person during the investigation.