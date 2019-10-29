News
Tuesday
October 29
Yerevan demolished houses’ former residents protesting outside government mansions
Yerevan demolished houses’ former residents protesting outside government mansions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The former residents of the demolished houses at Yerevan’s Yekmalyan Street, and who have fallen victim to eminent domain, are holding a protest outside the government mansions on Proshyan Street today.

About 30 former residents of Yekmalyan Street have been fighting for getting compensation for their demolished homes for the past 15 years.

Three high-rises have been built in the area which was recognized as eminent domain, but no dwellings have been allocated to the area's now former residents, although they have pre-signed contracts.

Most of them live on rent, and some live at Yekmalyan Street's yet-non-demolished but half-ruined homes with no public utilities.
This text available in   Հայերեն
