Information ascertained on Armenia Constitutional Court president’s abuse of official powers

YEREVAN. – Information has been ascertained on Constitutional Court president Hrayr Tovmasyan’s abuse of official powers, the Press Service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reports.
During the investigation of the criminal case into several officials abusing their official powers during Tovmasyan’s tenure as Minister of Justice, data were obtained with respect to Tovmasyan's direct involvement in the alleged crimes.
Accordingly, it was substantiated that as a result of an auction organized by the Municipality of Yerevan, an area was actually acquired by him.
The respective criminal case has been sent to the Special Investigation Service.