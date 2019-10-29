News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
CIS defense ministers to discuss experience of repelling drone attacks in Syria
CIS defense ministers to discuss experience of repelling drone attacks in Syria
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

CIS defense ministers will discuss on Wednesday in Baku the experience of repelling massive drone attacks during military operations in Syria, according to CIS Executive Committee, RIA Novosti reported.

A meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers will be held in Baku on October 30. It is expected that the event will be attended by chair of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev.

According to the report, the sides will consider draft concepts for the military cooperation of the CIS member states until 2025 and the main directions for the development of the joint system for radiation monitoring and assessment, as well as chemical and biological situation of the CIS Defense Ministries until 2025. 

It is also planned to discuss the experience of repelling the massive raids of unmanned aerial vehicles during the fighting against terrorists in Syria and fulfilling humanitarian de-mining tasks.

The defense ministers will discuss inventory of the international legal framework for military cooperation and improve the regulatory framework in the field of metrological support of the armed forces of the Commonwealth. The meeting will also consider a number of financial, personnel and organizational issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Demonstrators attack Turkish official in London
On October 9, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of operation in Syria…
Ankara considers Russian, Turkish, Syrian interaction to be important
The meetings of guarantor countries in a trilateral format will continue as well as in Nur Sultan in the near future…
Turkey assures Germany that operations in northeastern Syria are temporary
The German Foreign Minister told this a press conference with his Turkish counterpart…
 SANA: Erdogan terrorists kidnap group of civilians in Syria
The correspondent of the SANA agency reported that the terrorists of Erdogan kidnapped a group of civilians...
 Media: US military returns from Iraq to Syria
A convoy of American occupation forces entered Iraq from the Syrian province of Hasek...
 Russian Defense Ministry accuses US of illegal oil export from Syria
The military published a map of oil fields and space exploration photos taken in September 2019...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos