CIS defense ministers to discuss experience of repelling drone attacks in Syria

CIS defense ministers will discuss on Wednesday in Baku the experience of repelling massive drone attacks during military operations in Syria, according to CIS Executive Committee, RIA Novosti reported.

A meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers will be held in Baku on October 30. It is expected that the event will be attended by chair of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev.

According to the report, the sides will consider draft concepts for the military cooperation of the CIS member states until 2025 and the main directions for the development of the joint system for radiation monitoring and assessment, as well as chemical and biological situation of the CIS Defense Ministries until 2025.

It is also planned to discuss the experience of repelling the massive raids of unmanned aerial vehicles during the fighting against terrorists in Syria and fulfilling humanitarian de-mining tasks.

The defense ministers will discuss inventory of the international legal framework for military cooperation and improve the regulatory framework in the field of metrological support of the armed forces of the Commonwealth. The meeting will also consider a number of financial, personnel and organizational issues.