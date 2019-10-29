News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia Military Prosecutor's Office exposes loss of about 10bn drams
Armenia Military Prosecutor's Office exposes loss of about 10bn drams
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Military Prosecutor's Office has summed up results of work done in the past 9 months in the protection of state interests.

The Prosecutor General's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am during the first nine months of the year, the Military Prosecutor's Office conducted 262 investigations, which revealed violations in 144 cases.

Violations were mainly found in logistics, armament, capital construction, and troop housing, military-medicine, and other services.

Prosecution measures have been taken to eliminate them, or to give them a legal assessment.

In particular, criminal cases have been initiated in 28 cases.

The amount of damage caused to the state during the reporting period amounted to 9.9 billion drams. This amount of damage is more than about 27.5 times the results of the same period last year.

Around 398 million drams of damage to the state was recovered, which is 6 times more than in the first nine months of 2018.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
No explosive device detected at Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel
The evacuation of people was carried out…
 Conclusion: Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's health is compatible with his detention, he can attend court sessions
The results of the medical examination intended to examine his health condition were presented during the court session today…
 Explosive device reportedly installed at Hyatt Place Yerevan hotel (PHOTOS)
A rescue team from the Emergency Situations Department has left for the scene…
 US life prisoner mistakenly released from prison
Munoz-Mendez was released at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville "in error…
Newspaper: Where was Armenia soldier missing for 10 days?
Chief of the Military Police provided exclusive details…
 WHO representative: Road accidents account for large proportion of Armenia citizens' deaths aged 5 to 29
"Road safety is thee coordinated work of all responsible authorities...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos