Armenia Military Prosecutor's Office exposes loss of about 10bn drams

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Military Prosecutor's Office has summed up results of work done in the past 9 months in the protection of state interests.

The Prosecutor General's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am during the first nine months of the year, the Military Prosecutor's Office conducted 262 investigations, which revealed violations in 144 cases.

Violations were mainly found in logistics, armament, capital construction, and troop housing, military-medicine, and other services.

Prosecution measures have been taken to eliminate them, or to give them a legal assessment.

In particular, criminal cases have been initiated in 28 cases.

The amount of damage caused to the state during the reporting period amounted to 9.9 billion drams. This amount of damage is more than about 27.5 times the results of the same period last year.

Around 398 million drams of damage to the state was recovered, which is 6 times more than in the first nine months of 2018.