Armenian official: Functions of health and labor inspectorate need to be increased

The most important document that I would like to state as a result of our cooperation is the Strategy on Employment, which has already been forwarded to the Government. This is what Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan said as she received the delegation of the International Labor Organization today.

“This document was developed through the engagement of social and international partners and representatives of non-governmental organizations,” she stated.

As reported the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the minister emphasized that the government and parliament are also working on making amendments to the Labor Code on a daily basis.

“We are also working intensively with the newly elected head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate to empower the inspectorate, which plays a major role in exercise of labor rights, and this is why we believe the inspectorate needs to have more functions,” she said.

Director of the Decent Work Technical Support Group and the ILO Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Olga Kulaeva also attached importance to the role of the inspectorate and recalled that the ILO was established a century ago as an institution aspiring for peace and social justice and the efforts of which would be aimed at avoiding new social crises.

Kulaeva also stated that one of the major achievements of the new Armenian government is the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which implies several legal and functional reforms. She added that it will be impossible to solve several major problems in the field of labor rights without the existence of a special inspectorate.