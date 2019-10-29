News
US former ambassador to UN claims US likely to adopt Armenian genocide
US former ambassador to UN claims US likely to adopt Armenian genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US former Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power said the House of Representatives will likely recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Armenian-Americans and Rep. Adam Schiff have tried for years to get Congress to recognize the Armenian Genocide. At long last, despite Turkish denial, the House will likely recognize the first genocide of the 20th century,” she tweeted.

As reported earlier, the U.S. House Rules Committee – chaired by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) – cleared the Armenian Genocide Resolution, H.Res.296, for an up-or-down vote of the full House of Representatives, as early as the afternoon of Tuesday, October 29th, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).  The bipartisan measure will reach the House floor under a “closed” rule, which will allow Representatives to vote on the resolution, as introduced, without amendments.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
