News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Badasyan: I have no desire to meet Nairi Hunanyan
Badasyan: I have no desire to meet Nairi Hunanyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan told reporters he had not examined the grounds for the negative conclusion of Nairi Hunanyan sentenced to life imprisonment for attack on parliament in 1999

Asked to comment whether he has an intention to meet Nairi Hunanyan personally, he said: "I have no desire to meet him.”

As reported earlier, the chief executor of the terrorist act in the Armenian parliament on October 27, 1999, Nairi Hunanyan, sentenced to life imprisonment, has filed an application for parole.

On October 27, 1999 a group of terrorists, having burst into parliament, shot and killed the Armenian Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Armenian parliament speaker Karen Demirchyan, the vice-speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, the Minister Leonard Petrosyan and the deputies Armenak Armenakyan, Mikayel Kotanyan, and Henrik Abrahamyan, while another eight people were injured. On December 2, 2003, the Kentron-Nork-Marash trial court of Yerevan sentenced Nairi Hunanyan and another five members of his criminal group to life imprisonment, and another member of the group to 14 years in prison. Nairi Hunanyan is currently serving a sentence at Yerevan-Kentron detention center.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Nairi Hunanyan has been using psychotropic drugs since 2010
As for Karen Hunanyan, who is Nairi Hunanyan’s brother and is...
 Kremlin reacts with caution to US allegations of elimination of ISIS leader
If this information is really confirmed…
 Armenia National Security Service acting director on MP's information about October 27, 1999 events
If it becomes necessary, and it will definitely become...
 Trump says ISIS leader killed after US raid in Syria
”He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone…
Newsweek announces name of new potential heir to head of ISIS
An anonymous source at the intelligence said that al-Baghdadi had not been in real control of ISIS lately…
 Trump says ISIS leader's death is bigger news than bin Laden's
Trump said that before 9/11 he wrote a book in which he warned against the dangers of bin Laden...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos