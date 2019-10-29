Badasyan: We’ve received Venice Commission’s opinion on Istanbul Convention

We have received the opinion of the Venice Commission on the Istanbul Convention, Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan told reporters Tuesday.
"We have received the opinion of the Venice Commission, it is being translated, we have to discuss it with the government," he said.
During heated discussions over the Istanbul Convention, concerns have been raised that ratification of the document will allow homosexuals to form a family, but Minister Badasyan sees no such danger.
The Armenian Apostolic Church also has worries regarding the Istanbul Convention. In a statement issued by the Armenian Apostolic Church, bishops and diocesan leaders called on the authorities not to ratify the convention.